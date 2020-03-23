Attorney asks judge to reinstate bond for Boardman man charged with rape

Boyd was originally indicted in 2017, charged with assaulting two young boys and having images of them on his phone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man charged with rape had his bond revoked for using the internet. Now, that man’s attorney is asking for the bond to be reinstated because he said his client was using GPS apps to deliver food.

Mark Lavelle, attorney for 49-year-old Robert Boyd, asked Judge Maureen Sweeney to reinstate Boyd’s $100,000 bond, saying his client has broken no laws while out on bond and has not been accused of any misconduct.

Boyd has been in the Mahoning County Jail since prosecutors filed a motion Jan. 7, asking that Boyd’s bond be revoked because he was using the internet to access mapping programs while delivering food for two national delivery services.

Prosecutors said Boyd had the potential to have unsupervised contact with minors when delivered food.

Boyd was originally indicted in 2017, charged with assaulting two young boys and having images of them on his phone.

He was free on the $100,000 bond when a superseding indictment was handed down in 2018. He was jailed again but managed to get his bond reinstated.

As part of his bond, Boyd was ordered to stay off the internet and not have any devices that are capable of accessing the internet. He was also ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with minors.

In his motion to reinstate the bond, Lavelle said that Boyd was only using the internet so he could use mapping programs that would help him find the homes he was supposed to deliver food to.

In fact, during his motion, Lavelle asked the judge how long it’s been since she used a paper map.

“Most people don’t even ask for physical directions anymore,” Lavelle wrote. “They just ask for the address so they can put it in their phone.”

Lavelle asked that his client’s bond be reinstated because he has not been accused of any improper conduct while he has been free on bond.

“Rob Boyd may have crossed the line when he used GPS to do his job, but if he did, it as for legitimate, honest, law-abiding reasons, not commit a crime,” Lavelle said. “He deserves one last chance.”