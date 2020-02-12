Attorney asks for probation for client who bought gun at gun show despite a prior conviction

Court papers said the defendant bought a gun for a person from New York who later died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a Canfield man who pleaded guilty in federal court to a gun charge is asking a judge for house arrest.

A sentencing memorandum filed by attorney Samuel Amendolara asks Judge Pamela Barker in the U.S. Northern District Of Ohio to sentence his client, Victor Caban Jr., 40, of Canfield, to home confinement.

Caban is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday before Judge Barker.

Caban pleaded guilty October 31 to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm for having a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and ammunition in his apartment when it was searched May 9 by federal agents as part of another gun investigation. He was indicted July 31.

Caban is not allowed to own a gun because of a 2004 drug conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were interviewing Caban as part of an investigation into a March 2018 purchase of a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol that Caban had purchased at a gun show.

Caban allowed agents to search his apartment and they found the 9mm pistol there as well as 84 rounds of ammunition. The .380-caliber pistol, however, was not there. The memorandum said Caban had purchased the pistol for someone from New York who had since died and that Caban had no idea where that gun was.

Amendolara asked for a sentence of home confinement for his client because he has taken responsibility for his actions, has a steady, well paying job and has been crime free since his conviction in 2004.