Attorney asks for local client’s early release from prison due to COVID-19 outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man sentenced to eight years in prison for a 2013 beating says his client should be released from prison early because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rhys Cartwright-Jones filed the motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on behalf of Terrell Vaughn, 42.

Vaughn was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum after a jury convicted him in 2013 of felonious assault for the April 2013 beating of a man who Vaughn and three other men argued with while the man was in another car.

Vaughn’s motion is one of several filed this week by other attorneys asking for modified sentences or early release for their clients because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ohio.

Cartwright-Jones said his client has served six years in prison and has behaved himself. He has also completed several programs in prison that will benefit him when he is released, the motion said.

In 2015, Vaughn appealed his conviction to the 7th District Court of Appeals, in part, saying his conviction should be overturned because a motion to suppress hearing he asked for was never held because he failed to show up when the hearing was scheduled to start.

He did show up eventually and was immediately taken into custody and his bail revoked. The issue was never bought up at trial.

The appeals court denied his appeal.