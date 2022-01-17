YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for a man facing a federal gun charge are asking a judge to throw the evidence out because they claim police unlawfully prolonged the traffic stop where a gun was found.

Counsel for Willie Daniel Jr., 25, of Plaza View Court said in a suppression motion filed last week in the U.S, Northern District Court of Ohio before Judge Benita Y. Pearson that Youngstown police also said during the stop they never detected the odor of drugs in the car Daniel was a passenger in before they asked for a police dog to come to the stop to help them search the car.

Daniel was indicted Oct. 17 in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Daniel was a passenger in a car pulled over June 16 at North Garland and Grandview avenues on the east side for excessive window tint. The driver of the car had a valid concealed carry permit and gave police two handguns, including one that had a drum magazine, reports said.

When Daniel was asked to get out of the car because a police dog was on the way, reports said there was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun next to him and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine underneath him.

In their suppression motion, defense attorneys wrote that it took at least 11 minutes before police asked for a dog to come to the stop and during that time, they never measured the tint on the window to see if it was legal.

One of the officers also told the officer who brought the dog to the stop that they did not detect an odor of marijuana in the car, reports said.

By prolonging the traffic stop to wait for the dog, Daniel’s Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure were violated, the motion contends.

Prosecutors have yet to respond.

In 2015, Daniel was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery for an incident in 2012. That conviction bars him from having a firearm.