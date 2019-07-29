Attorney asks court for ‘consideration’ in sentencing of Lisbon photographer

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney for a Lisbon photographer convicted of child pornography is asking the court to take into consideration several circumstances he says should impact sentencing.

In a sentencing memorandum filed last week, Attorney Samuel Amendolara is asking a federal judge to consider the mental health history of David Grunden before his sentencing Tuesday.

Grunden was convicted of exchanging sexually explicit pictures of children engaged in sex acts, some violent, over the internet.

Prosecutors are asking for 15 years, however, Grunden’s attorney is asking the court to consider a sentencing guidelines of 121 to 151 months or a maximum of just over 12 and a half years.

Grunden is also requesting that he be imprisoned in FCI Elkton in Lisbon to be near his aging parents.

The investigation into Grunden’s actions, which originated from his in-home photography studio in Lisbon, began in June 2018 when investigators in Florida began monitoring exchanges on an adult bulletin board.

His home was raided in October of that same year where several computers were seized by FBI agents.

Prosecutors said some of the images contained photos that Grunden doctored of children he was hired to photograph.

In the sentencing memorandum, Grunden is asking the court to consider his history of anxiety and depression and that while he attempted to get treatment, he could not afford the medication he was prescribed.

“Mr. Grunden repressed his mental and emotional issues that ultimately channeled themselves in a horrific way. He appreciates the seriousness of his actions and understands that real human victims were affected…through mental health treatment and counseling, he is confident that he can overcome the issues facing him and learn to cope with his problems using healthier strategies,” Amendolara wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

Grunden is scheduled to be sentenced in Youngstown federal court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.