(WKBN) – Columbiana County’s recorder did not appear in court for arraignment Friday; instead, her attorney appeared on her behalf.

Theresa Bosel is accused of causing an accident on August 19 on Western Reserve Road in Beaver Township. The crash killed Cecil Chamberlain of California.

Bosel’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf last month on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Her next court date is set for October 1.