SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews from five different departments were called to battle a house fire in Salem Township Monday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. to a home on Salem Grange Road.

The fire was contained to the attic.

The water used to put out the fire did cause some damage. No one was hurt.

The family will need to find a place to stay until the damage can be fixed.