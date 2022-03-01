YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Calling all cookie lovers: the American Heart Association needs your help.

First News morning anchor Chelsea Spears is looking to continue her campaign of heart awareness in March with a cookie walk.

The walk is planned for March 26 at St. Joseph the Provider School in Youngstown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father Mike Swierz with the school said Lent doesn’t have to get in the way of people buying cookies at this event.

“We’re having it at the end of the month, too, so you can freeze them for Easter. If you’re fasting for Lent, not to worry about that, put them in the freezer and eat them all at Easter,” he said.

Cookies are $7 per pound, and they’re currently looking for volunteers to help bake some sweets for the event.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call (330) 259-0353 or ( 330) 534-1928.

All proceeds from the walk will go toward Chelsea’s Woman of Impact campaign for the American Heart Association.