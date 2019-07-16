ATM taken from store in Bristol

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Trumbull County are working to track down who stole an ATM in Bristol over the weekend.

Deputies were called about 4:15 a.m. Sunday to Edna’s Market on State Route 45 for an alarm going off.

When officers arrived, they saw the windows of the doors were smashed out of the store and an ATM from inside was missing.

A witness told deputies they saw a pickup truck in front of the store and that someone was loading something up into the bed, according to a police report.

Carol Justice, who lives nearby, could see all of the police commotion from her window.

“I had my curtain open a little and my couch is right there and I see everything out here,” Justice said. “I can’t stand to see this because it’s like, why do people do this to you?”

A part from the ATM was found lying on Route 45. Investigators do not know how much money was in the ATM when it was hauled away.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to give them a call.

“Sometimes it’s the smallest piece of information that can be the most useful,” Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.