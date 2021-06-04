Athletic event pays homage to parents who ‘fight like warriors’ for kids with autism

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Athletes will be testing their limits on Saturday with a “warrior” event.

It’s the second year for the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley to host the event at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

Three hundred athletes are signed up and ready to compete.

There are five events: a 5K run, a people-powered tractor pull, two strongman events and an obstacle course.

The warriors theme is incorporated into the event on purpose because it helps the parents who had to put on a cape and be warriors for their children with autism.

“Whether it be making sure they get the schooling they need, the health benefits, the financial support — any of those things. No one comes to them and says, ‘Here is that grant. Here is this for you.’ These parents have to fight for these kids, so they are all ‘Autism Warriors.’ This weekend is an opportunity for the community to be warriors on behalf of these kids,” said Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer, board chairman of the Autism Society Of Mahoning Valley.

The event starts at 9 a.m. You can go to watch or participate.