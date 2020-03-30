Athena Award nominees announced, Dr. Amy Acton to serve as keynote speaker

Acton has been called a hero by many Ohioans for her leadership and calm demeanor during the COVID-19 outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will be partnering with the Vindicator to honor 28 women during the 28th annual Athena Award Dinner on May 14.

Every year, the program recognizes area business and professional women for excellence in their career and leadership that contributed to the growth of other professional women.

Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, will be the keynote speaker of the dinner event.

Acton is a Youngstown native who was appointed to her current position by Governor Mike DeWine in February of 2019. She has been called a hero by many Ohioans for her leadership and calm demeanor during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Scholarships will also be awarded during the event.

The Athena Award Dinner will be held at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield. The event will open with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 6:15 p.m.

The dinner costs $75 per person and registration should open in April, pending orders governing COVID-19.

If the event cannot be held in May, the chamber said they will reschedule for a later date.

Here are the 2020 Athena Award nominees:

Danielle Adams

Associate Content Manager, FactSet Research Systems, Inc.

· Nicole Alexander

Magistrate, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas, General Division

· Michelle Alleman

Library Director, McKinley Memorial Library

· Carla Baldwin

Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court

· Mara Banfield

Director, Mahoning County Career and Technical Center;

Valley STEM Superintendent, Valley STEM + ME2 Academy

· Erin Bishop

Health Commissioner, Youngstown City Health District

· Ruth Bowdish

Director of Training and Development, On Demand

· Shelly Bradley

Customer Care Center Director, AT&T

· Jacqueline Burley

Executive Director, Protestant Family Service

· Heather Craver

Director of Mental Health, Cadence Care Network

· Dr. Valerie Cubon-Bell

Associate Professor, Kent State University at Trumbull

· Sara Daugherty

Director of Operations and Economic Impact, BRITE Energy Innovators

· Theresa Dellick

Judge, Mahoning County Juvenile Court

· Renee DiSalvo

Judge, Youngstown Municipal Court

· Angela Duskey

Partner, HD Davis CPAs

Cynthia Marie Fernback

Principal, Boardman High School

· Tricia Ferry

Executive Vice President, Operations, VEC

· Julie Green

Director, Trumbull County Planning Commission

· Leigh Ann Greene

Director, Youngstown Local Office on Minority Health, Youngstown City Health District

· Dr. Vicki Haywood Doe

President/CEO, Haywood Doe Consulting Co., LLC DBA Vicki Doe Fitness

· Stacy Howlett

President/CEO, Howlett Logistics

· Brianna Komara Pridon

Co-Owner/President, Komara Jewelers

· Dr. Karen Larwin

Associate Professor, Youngstown State University;

Owner, REM Consulting

· Shirley McIntosh

IT Field Tech, Laboratory Corporation of America;

Mayor, Village of West Farmington

· Dr. Meredythe McNally

Gastroenterology Consultant, Gastroenterology Center of Salem;

Chief of Staff, Salem Regional Medical Center

· Lisa Resnick

Realtor, Burgan Real Estate

· LaTisha Weaver Bennett

CEO, La La Love Healthcare

· Julia Wike

Executive Director, The Basement Outreach Ministries