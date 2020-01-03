At peak of flu season, medical experts still push for flu shots

With kids going back to school from Christmas break, doctors are urging parents to watch out for flu-like symptoms

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The peak of the flu season is already here and the number of cases are on the rise.

“At this time of the year, we start to see our flu cases and this does happen to be a year where people are coming in with flu and they are coming in a little bit earlier than when we would traditionally see them,” said resident physician Stephen Teneyck.

“Chills, sweats, higher fevers and longer-lasting fevers. Some fevers can last three to four days,” said nurse practitioner Linda Beilstein.

However, there are ways to prevent these symptoms.

“Good hand-washing techniques, not to share water bottles, cups, glasses from from siblings or other people, and if someone is coughing and sneezing around you, try to back up,” Beilstein said.

Doctors can’t stress enough to make sure you’re up to date with your immunizations, especially the flu shot.

“Whenever you can get one. Like I said, we try to get people in by October, but throughout the season, if you can get a flu shot anytime, we would definitely recommend that,” Teneyck said.

Even if you get the flu shot, there is still a possibility for you to get the flu.

“It does lessen the chance. Some years it’s a guess to as to what flu virus is going to be around, so they do their best at predicting that,” Beilstein said.

Beilstein said each year is different. One year it might be 10% effective and another year it could be 60% effective.

Right now, the Ohio Health Department said there are three different strains of the flu going around.