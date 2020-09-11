At least 5 homes damaged by gunfire on Youngstown’s south side

Police say it appears the South Side shootings are unrelated

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating after at least five homes were damaged by gunfire overnight on three South Side streets, and a man was wounded on the East Side.

So far, it appears the South Side shootings are unrelated, said Chief of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn.

For the shooting, police were called about 11:15 p.m. Thursday to St. Elizabeth Health Center where a 20-year-old man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The victim’s girlfriend told police they were on their way to a gas station at McGuffey Road and Albert Street when someone pulled up beside their car and fired several shots.

When she realized her boyfriend was hit, she drove to the hospital, reports said.

Reports said the boyfriend refused to cooperate with police. Detectives will try to interview him today. Reports did not indicate where the victim was wounded.

Just before officers were called to the hospital, they were called to the 400 block of West Boston Avenue for multiple gunshots at about 11 p.m.

One man said he was in a driveway talking to a friend when he heard several shots and ducked. He then pulled two spent bullets out of one of his doors, reports said.

Some men across the street said they also heard gunfire, but when police checked, they found several shell casings in their yard, reports said.

Down the street, another home was damaged by gunfire and police found nine 9mm casings and nine .22-caliber casings there.

At the other location, police found 11 .45-caliber casings, a .40-caliber casing and 27 casings from an AK-47 style semiautomatic rifle.

No one was injured.

Also overnight, police took calls for gunfire that damaged two houses and a car on East Auburndale Avenue and at least one house on Campbell Street. Reports for those incidents are not yet available.

