Asst. prosecutor thrown off Youngstown murder case placed on indefinite leave

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dawn Cantalamessa – the Mahoning County assistant prosecutor recently removed from a murder case – has been placed on indefinite paid administrative leave, according to Mahoning County prosecutor Paul Gains.

Eleven days ago, Mahoning County Judge John Durkin ordered Cantalamessa removed from the murder case of Lavontae Knight for failing to provide video to the defense in a timely fashion.

Gains said she was placed on leave shortly after the ruling and will stay off until they can review what happened.