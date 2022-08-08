WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren City assistant prosecutor and his son were hurt in a fight at a home in Warren late Saturday.

Officers were called about 12:21 a.m. Sunday to the home of Warren City Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham on Fairway Dr. NE on reports of a large fight.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Graham who said that his son was hit over the head with a bottle.

Graham said that he was hosting a birthday party for his 19-year-old son when at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday a group of uninvited males showed up. Graham said things started to get out of hand after that and he asked the group to leave his property but they refused, according to the police report.

At one point, Graham said that 18-year -old Ryan Boano shoved another male and that when Graham tried to break them up Boano punched him in the nose.

After that, Graham said that his son tried to break up the fight and Boano hit him in the head with a bottle.

Officers spotted Boano walking along Fairway Drive but he would not stop when they told him to, the report stated. They say he ran over to Melwood Drive where he tried to get into an oncoming truck, but officers caught up with him and he was arrested. The driver of the truck said he did not know Boano.

Boano was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of felonious assault and obstructing official business.

Graham’s son suffered a cut to his head and was taken to the hospital by his father.

Boano was arraigned on the charges in Warren Municipal Court Monday. A judge ordered he not have contact with the victim. He posted $5,000 bond