POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Many places across the Valley are still facing power outages following the powerful windstorm on Saturday, and a local assisted living facility is working to keep its residents as comfortable as possible.

The Briarfield Assisted Living Residence in Poland was without power and is now running on generators.

“Wonderful — they were really wonderful,” said resident Celia Ciarniello of the facility’s hospitality after the storm.

Many of the other residents at Briarfield Assisted Living Residence had similar things to say.

At around 3 p.m. Saturday, Poland Way lost power, leaving the residents at Briarfield without light and electricity.

“The team did a great job — it was all hands-on-deck, just explaining to the residents why not all the lights were on, why some of the TVs weren’t working,” said Diane Reese, owner of the facility.

At the moment, generators are powering the facility.

“[The generator], of course, does not power everything in the building, but enough to keep our residents safe and warm,” Reese said.

Employees at the facility are working to take care of the residents. At a time like this, the effort makes all the difference.

“We were fed, we were taken care of — and for us, that’s everything,” Ciarniello said.

“Everybody is wonderful here; we get what we need, they listen to us,” said Briarfield resident Sue Holloway.

The residents aren’t complaining: They woke up with breakfast from Dunkin’ and will enjoy Five Guys for dinner.

“It’s just great,” Holloway said. “We’ve become a family very quickly.”

The facility will continue to run on generators until power is restored.