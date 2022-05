(WKBN) — The Inn at Poland Way held a special memorial ceremony Sunday.

The Inn celebrated and honored their 19 veterans — some residents who have passed and other residents still here.

Each veterans name was read and a bell was rung to honor their service. Four WWII veterans were honored.

“Not only today but every day, we must thank them and honor them for their service,” said Inn at Poland Way co-owner Diane Reese.

There was guest speakers, entertainment and lots of celebration.