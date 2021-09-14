Assistant prosecutor who handled Cardinal Mooney coach’s recent criminal case resigns

(WKBN) – The assistant Mahoning County prosecutor who handled Carl Pelini’s recent criminal case has now resigned.

Prosecutor Paul Gains confirms Attorney Mike McBride tendered his resignation on Tuesday, effective this Friday afternoon.

Gains would not comment any further on the matter.

Earlier this month, McBride handled the case against Pelini where he had been accused of assaulting his wife, which was ultimately dismissed. Both Pelini and his wife have maintained he did not hurt her.

There is no indication the prosecutor’s office will reopen that case.