(WKBN) – There’s a new assistance program for Pennsylvanians struggling to pay their water bills.

The application process opens on Tuesday for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program. It’s meant to help people in the Commonwealth keep their water turned on.

It’s a temporary assistance program through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021 to help people who are struggling financially through the pandemic.

It is for people who are low income and at risk or have already had their water turned off.

The money also helps cover wastewater costs.

All Pennsylvanians experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic, a lost job or a change in income are strongly encouraged to apply.

The income requirements are as follows:

Household Size – Maximum Annual Income

1 – $19,320

2 – $26,130

3 – $32,940

4 – $39,750

5 – $46,560

6 – $53,370

To get assistance for a household of one, your maximum annual income cannot exceed $19,320. For a family of 2, it can’t exceed $26,130. The income maximums increase with each member of the home.

You’ll have to show proof of income and you’ll need the names, date of birth and Social Security numbers for everyone in the house.

You’ll also need to show a recent water bill.

If you think your family could benefit from this water assistance program or any other Pennsylvania assistance program, head over to the Pennsylvania COMPASS website.