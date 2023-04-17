SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon will release more details on Tuesday about the State Towers Apartments building. City code and the fire department are putting together an assessment report on the building, and it could reveal big problems. Some residents are not waiting any longer, though. On Monday, we found out who is stepping in to help them.

Monday was moving day at the State Towers Apartments. Multiple residents packed up what they could and got it out of the building.

The Shenango Valley Urban League was signing up residents and providing them with temporary housing.

“It’s important to help because we have tenants here who are without water and other utilities,” said Dr. Erin Houston, president of the Shenango Valley Urban League.

The Urban League is helping run the Emergency Rent Assistance Program for Mercer County. They’re providing a two-week stay at the Park Inn by Radisson right now. It’s a short-term solution, but the goal includes a long-term view.

“So it’ll take a concerted effort, maybe with some other organizations, to see who has available and affordable housing,” Dr. Houston said.

The residents left with food from the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, things like tuna, peanut butter, fresh fruit and juices. They’re items they can use until they can figure out their next stop.

“They just need somebody to step in and let them know that, you know, we’re here for them and that we can get them through the tough times,” said Tom Doyle with the Community Food Warehouse.

Each person was also given a list of 30 agencies that cover Mercer County. So wherever they land, more assistance will be nearby.

The property manager of the building has been cited for failing to obtain a rental license. The Urban League has heard the issues and realized the need was great.

“We’re always open to helping when needed. So this is an opportunity for us to be able to help members of the community. So this is why we’re here. This is what we’re going to do,” Dr. Houston said.

The Urban League will be available again on Tuesday to help residents find temporary housing.

First News will cover the city of Sharon’s announcement on Tuesday giving an update on the condition of the building.