Assembly begins on motorcycle Wall of Death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Motorcycle daredevils are taking over the Trumbull County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The American Motor Drome Company showed up this morning in Cortland to start setting up the "Wall of Death."

It's a wooden cylinder that lets riders perform tricks all while riding inside, vertically, at a high rate of speed.

Spectators stand at the top and look down as daredevils pass just inches away.

The show is part of the "Rockabilly Ruckus" car cruise at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday.