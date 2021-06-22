Assault charge dismissed against Boardman doctor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An assault charge filed against a Boardman doctor was dismissed Tuesday before the case went to trial.

According to the court, the case against Dr. Daniel Barton was dismissed at the request of the victim.

Barton was charged in April after Mercy Health police say he got into a fight with another doctor about a patient’s care. Police say he shoved the other doctor during that fight, and the two had to be separated by other employees.

According to Mercy Health, Barton isn’t employed by them. He has his own practice in Boardman, Associates in Nephrology.

Barton was told to stay away from the other doctor as the case moved through the court, though he was allowed to continue to practice at the hospital.