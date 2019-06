The sheriff's department says it is a scam

The Ashtabula County Sheriff is warning residents about a phone scam threatening to harm children.

The department posted on their Facebook page that the caller will demand money and threaten to hurt the person’s children if they don’t comply.

The calls are coming from a 265 exchange.

Some who have received the calls said they could hear what sounded like children screaming for help in the background.

The sheriff’s department is aware of the calls and wants to warn residents that it is a scam.