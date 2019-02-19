Ashtabula man gets life in prison for kidnapping, rape and murder of teen girl

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved SHARON: Arrested May 11 - John Bove, 36, charged with felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Mercer County and kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Ashtabula County

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved SHARON: Arrested May 11 - John Bove, 36, charged with felony fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia in Mercer County and kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA CO., Ohio (WKBN) - The man at the center of a 2017 rape and murder of a teenager from Ashtabula will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

John Bove pleaded guilty on Friday to 13 counts, including the kidnapping, rape and murder of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in May of 2017.

MORE - Neighbor says Ashtabula kidnapping, murder suspect "seemed creepy"

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Bove led Sharon police on a chase and massive search to find him.

MORE - Police: Ashtabula man arrested in Sharon had list of disguises

He was previously convicted of rape in 1989 out of New York state. That victim was a female he did not know.

Bove's wife, Debra, also pleaded guilty a year ago to obstruction of justice for lying to police about her husband.