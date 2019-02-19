Ashtabula man gets life in prison for kidnapping, rape and murder of teen girl
In 2017, John Bove was arrested in Sharon after a police chase and manhunt
ASHTABULA CO., Ohio (WKBN) - The man at the center of a 2017 rape and murder of a teenager from Ashtabula will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
John Bove pleaded guilty on Friday to 13 counts, including the kidnapping, rape and murder of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in May of 2017.
He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Bove led Sharon police on a chase and massive search to find him.
He was previously convicted of rape in 1989 out of New York state. That victim was a female he did not know.
Bove's wife, Debra, also pleaded guilty a year ago to obstruction of justice for lying to police about her husband.