Ashtabula man gets life in prison for kidnapping, rape and murder of teen girl

In 2017, John Bove was arrested in Sharon after a police chase and manhunt

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 07:51 PM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 07:51 PM EST

ASHTABULA CO., Ohio (WKBN) - The man at the center of a 2017 rape and murder of a teenager from Ashtabula will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

John Bove pleaded guilty on Friday to 13 counts, including the kidnapping, rape and murder of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski in May of 2017.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Bove led Sharon police on a chase and massive search to find him.

He was previously convicted of rape in 1989 out of New York state. That victim was a female he did not know.

Bove's wife, Debra, also pleaded guilty a year ago to obstruction of justice for lying to police about her husband.

