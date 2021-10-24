As Youngstown Marathon kicks off, drivers can anticipate these road closures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You might see some runners this Sunday morning if you are out early. Drivers: you will want to be aware of some roads that will be closed because of the Youngstown Marathon.

Drivers and pedestrians can expect closures to last from approximately 6 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

In downtown, Federal Street, Commerce Street and Lincoln Avenue will be closed between 10 and 11 this morning.

Traffic on Route 224 will be briefly stopped near the Mill Creek East Golf Course and Bike Trail entrance to allow runners to cross the road.

Most of the roads at Mill Creek Park will be also be closed this morning for the race starting at 8 a.m.

On Sunday runners of all ages will be participating in the Kids Fun Run, 5K, Half and Full Marathons.