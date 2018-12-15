As Toys for Tots events wrap up for the year, organizers say you can always give Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Although the Toys for Tots collection boxes have all been gathered, their mission for this Christmas continues.

The Marine Corps Reserve is still holding events to gather toys for kids in the Valley.

The holiday giving spirit was alive Friday night at V2 Wine Bar in downtown Youngstown.

About 200 people went through the bar to donate to Toys for Tots at the 19th annual Mahoning County Courthouse Christmas Party and Toy Drive, including a special guest.

Organizers say the attendance and the Christmas spirit have been growing over the years.

"A lot of the judges are here, a lot of the lawyers, a lot of the court staff and their friends. Just a huge response," said toy drive organizer Jimmy Gentile.

They were able to gather about 500 toys.

"They're just piling up. It's just amazing to make Christmas a little happier for somebody who probably can't afford it," Gentile said.

The owners of V2 also plan to give some of the proceeds from the drink sales to Toys for Tots.

"You gotta help the kids out. You see, the kids don't have anything Christmas morning, makes you feel bad. This is all for the kids," said V2 co-owner Ed Moses.

Marine Corps Reserve Sgt. Gregory Peterkin works on the toy drive all year and says thanks to events like this, they don't have to buy as many toys for kids.

"This year we only had to purchase about 20 percent of the total amount of toys to reach our quotas," he said.

While Sgt. Peterkin is overwhelmed with the generosity of the community, there's still a need for certain toys.

"Areas that we always lack are girls 8 and up. That age group is always the hardest for us to source locally," Sgt. Peterkin said.

If you missed any of their planned events, you can still donate online or at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township.

"Just pull it right up to the main gate or go to their visitor's center and you can drop your toys off there," Sgt. Peterkin said.

Those toys, including the ones collected Friday night, will be put in storage until next year.

"Makes me feel great both as a marine that I've accomplished a mission and as a community member," Sgt. Peterkin said.