As temperatures cool, residents notice more pesky spiders moving indoors

(WKBN) – Halloween isn’t the only thing that’s creepy and crawly this time of year. Spiders emerging in and around your home are are, too.

Where are they coming from and how can you keep them out?

The temperatures are about to cool, and as we go inside to warm up, spiders are headed indoors with us. Fall is also mating season for spiders.

“They’re looking for a warm place to hide for the winter the most part,” said Eric Barrett from The Ohio State University.

The best way to keep spiders and their eggs outside is to prevent them from getting in in the first place.

“Really think about those cracks crevices that you can put caulking on, fixing screens things like that so they won’t even get in in the first place,” Barrett said.

Other things you can do include pruning bushes near your house and keeping them about 8-12 inches away from the siding and windows. Any lighting you have pointing on your doors, consider pointing it down a bit or away.

“If that’s pointing directly on a door where there’s lots of cracks and crevices, other insects will be attracted to that area and then those spiders will be there trying to eat those other insects,” said Barrett.

If you find one inside and can resist the urge to squash it, Barrett says the better idea is to set it free outside.

“They’re good insects and they eat a lot of the bad insects that harm our plants,” he said.

He says pesticides are a bad idea inside the home. And what about those big green hedge apples? You may have heard they repel spiders, but turns out it’s not true.

“There is a myth out there that that does prevent spiders from coming in the home- there is a tiny tiny bit of truth to that in that there is a chemical in there that could be used to kill spiders but you’d have to have truck loads in order for that to be effective,” Barrett explained.

As pesky as they are, most spiders we find in our homes won’t harm us. Two poisonous spiders, the black widow and brown recluse, can be found here, but they’re rare and not native to this part of Ohio.

“You wanna be careful if you are going to a southern area and you’re out camping, make sure you’re shaking out clothing, washing clothing that you’re not bringing things like that back into your home,” Barrett said.

If you find an insect and you’re wondering what it is, you can take it right to the extension office to find out.

They host a Plant and pest clinic Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon where they will identify species for you.