As temperature drops overnight, New Middletown police take in 2 lost pit bulls

The New Middletown Police Department has the only indoor pet kennel in the area

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two young pit bulls were found wandering around in Coitsville on Saturday. With an upcoming frost advisory overnight, one local police department is stepping up to help.

The two dogs — described as brown with white patches on their stomachs — don’t have collars or any chip implants.

They were taken to the New Middletown Police Department, where there is an indoor pet kennel — the only one in the area.

New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio said they are a couple of good boys.

“Very friendly. They let you pet them and play with them and stuff like that. They don’t appear to be very aggressive at all,” he said.

If you or anyone you know can take in the two pit bulls, call the New Middletown Police Department at 330-542-2234.