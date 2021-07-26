As summer continues, mosquito spraying resumes in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mosquito spraying will resume in Mahoning County today to control some of those pesky summer bug populations.

Mahoning County Public Health will have a crew out spraying several parks and campgrounds across the area for the final time this season.

It includes 12 different locations.

Originally the spraying was supposed to start last week, but it was pushed back.

The list includes local parks such as Austintown Township Park, Boardman Township Park, Canfield Fairgrounds, Canfield Township Park, Coy Park, Mill Creek Park, Poland Township Park and Poland Village Park.

They’ll also be spraying at a few campgrounds like Chaparral Campgrounds, Lakeside Campground, Lake Milton KOA Campground and Western Reserve Campgrounds.

The crews will be out today between dusk and dawn tonight spraying, so make sure to stay inside during that time.

According to the Mahoning County Public Health department, spraying for mosquitos can combat the spread of diseases they may carry, like the West Nile Virus. When you’re outside, they say it’s important to wear bug spray, especially after the sun sets.