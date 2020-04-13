As stimulus checks arrive, scam emails and texts increase

As these payments start coming in, government agencies warn to beware of scammers

(WKBN) – Stimulus checks have already hit some bank accounts, while millions of others will have theirs this week.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning consumers to be on the lookout for an increase in emails and phone calls this week, but those aren’t the only things to be aware of. Scammers are now using text messaging and social media with fake numbers and accounts to try and trick you.

Experts recommend not answering those calls, texts and emails at all because it can lead to tax-related fraud and identity theft.

The IRS wants to make it clear they will never call, text or email you asking for your financial information.

Melissa Ames, spokesperson for the Better Businss Bureau of Youngstown, said they started getting calls even before the CARES Act was signed.

“It is really kind of remarkable how scam artists are working minute by minute and just taking every new development and taking it to consumers to try and steal personal information,” Ames said.

Some phrasing in these scams include “act fast” or “if you don’t respond, you won’t get your payment.”

The scammers may ask you to sign over your check to them so you can get it faster, but you won’t get it at all if you do that.

Another scam the BBB has seen is one where you get a letter in the mail asking you to verify information to get the payment. It will ask personal questions that will give the scammer everything they need to steal your identity.

Some scammers have even gone as far as knocking on doors during this crisis posing as an IRS agent to steal your information.

Ames said the BBB is ready to help stop the scammers.

“What we are looking at is the demographics and how you’re being contacted. For example, some people are to be contacted by phone calls, email and fake text messages,” she said.

The most important thing to remember is that the checks are coming and there is nothing you need to do to speed up that process.