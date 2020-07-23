As schools release fall plans, parents of kids with special needs have hard choices to make

The question of whether to send their children back to school isn't easy

(WKBN) – Some school districts are sharing first drafts of plans for going back to school, but for parents of children with special needs, there are many more factors to consider.

For these parents, the question of whether to send their children back to school isn’t easy.

“You ride a fine line, you know? You’re like, as a parent, I feel scared sending him back but at the same time, does that fear keep you from doing what may be best for him?” asked Lori Vasko, of Austintown.

For Vasko, she has gone back and forth on what’s best for her 14-year-old son Sean, who has autism. He’s going into 10th grade at Austintown High School.

“It’s been really hard as far as the social aspect for him, being in high school. You know, he needs that interaction with the kids, physically. Not just through the computer,” Vasko said.

But she also knows there’s a risk of exposure.

For Howland Township parent Mauro DiVeste, he says there always will be.

“Being a parent of an autistic child, we’ve had health concerns since day one,” DiVeste said.

DiVeste’s 17-year-old son Mikey goes to the Rich Center for Autism. His family wants him back in school, all in-person.

“It’s not that we don’t want the best of health for our children, but we also know that them not being in physical type of schooling can actually cause more of a risk to them than this pandemic can,” DiVeste said.

Robin Suzelis, of Canfield, is on the same page. Both of her young sons have autism and she says having to keep them home is hindering their progress.

“So you have that communication along with behavioral tendencies along with cognitive delays. You just get this whole mix of difficulties of homeschooling,” Suzelis said.

“It’s extremely hard because these type of children need to be in a setting where they’re around their teachers, their routine and the other children,” DiVeste said.

For these parents, they say it’s not an easy choice, but it’s all about what’s best for their kids with their special needs.

“We’re not risk-takers, we just understand that his mental health is just as important as his physical health,” DiVeste said.

All three agree that for every parent, the decision is theirs to make.

“Don’t be afraid. Take precautions, but send your kids to school,” DiVeste said.

“Just try and be informed as much as possible to decide what you think is best for you and your child,” Vasko said.

More stories from WKBN.com: