As rainy season continues, experts warn Valley residents to prepare for mosquitoes

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – With all the flooding and standing water across the Valley, it’s a safe bet you’ll encounter mosquitoes soon. Thankfully, the Mahoning County District Board of Health (MCDBOH) has a plan.

“We have a grant from the Ohio EPA this year and we’ve purchased some larvicide. We have larvicide that we can apply to areas of standing water,” said John Hallas, deputy director of environmental health for the MCDBOH.

The board’s mosquito control program includes baiting pools of standing water and collecting mosquitoes to test for the West Nile virus.

If the West Nile virus is found, the board will release information to the public. The program started in mid-May and runs through September.

But, this plan has no money for spraying adult mosquitoes, which then leaves that cost for communities to pay.

“They have no intentions or have the revenues to do any type of spraying in the outlying communities,” said Struthers Mayor Terry Stocker.

Stocker says the city of Struthers has never done this.

Officials with Poland, Boardman, Youngstown and Canfield all said they expect the county to spray.

Unfortunately, this misunderstanding could mean you may see more mosquitoes buzzing in your backyard.

“The people can do a lot themselves by trying to eliminate as much of their own standing water as they can and properly dressing and using mosquito repellent,” Hallas said.

For more information on how to keep you and your family protected from mosquitoes, visit the MCDBOH’s website.