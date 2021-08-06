As one regional hospital requires vaccinated employees, local hospitals address their policies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As one regional hospital begins requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines, other local hospitals are explaining what their policies are.

Mercy Health said it is not requiring employees to be vaccinated, however, it hopes its employees will choose to get the vaccine on their own.

Mercy Health released the following statement Friday:

Mercy Health strongly encourages associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are ongoing, and we continue to see interest in receiving the vaccine from our frontline associates. We continuously review local, state and national guidelines regarding mandating vaccinations for associates, and we are currently in deliberations on this important issue. Each associate who works for Mercy Health is critical to supporting the needs of our patients and our communities. Now and always, our associates’ health and safety remains our top priority as they care for our communities.”

Steward Health Care, which includes Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, is not forcing employees to get the vaccine at this point, although it hopes they will do so voluntarily. It released this statement Friday:

As healthcare providers on the front lines fighting this lethal virus every day, Steward Health Care has a solemn obligation to our patients, colleagues and communities to follow the science and proactively model public health best practices. Universal hospital staff vaccination adherence is our clear goal and expectation and we are working proactively to implement this objective as soon as possible. At this time, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital have not instituted a formal mandate but we are hoping to achieve 100% voluntary employee compliance within the coming weeks and continue to closely monitor the situation while reserving the right to update our policies as developments warrant.”

Summa Health hospital system is requiring employees to be vaccinated, according to Fox 8 News in Cleveland. If they aren’t fully vaccinated by the end of October, they could be fired.

As of Thursday, University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth are encouraging, but not requiring, their employees to get vaccinated.