As murder case concludes, Youngstown woman reflects on losing love

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Andre Harrison was 34 years old when he was shot and killed during a robbery in Youngstown. Since then, his family has been left to live with the pain of losing him.

“It has been really, really tough for me. When you have somebody there for seven years and they’re all about their family, kids and everything like that, and you don’t have that anymore, it’s tough,” Wendy Heard said.

Wendy Heard was Harrison’s girlfriend of seven years. They also had children together.

She says it was hard adjusting to living without him.

“I can’t get that back. You know, we can’t get back that loving father, that loving boyfriend, that’s gone forever,” Heard said.

On Thursday, the two men convicted of killing Harrison were sentenced.

Jalon Allen pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 18 years in prison. David Oliver pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison.

Heard said this was a moment of closure for her and her family. She spoke at the sentencing, saying in order to move on, she had to forgive.

“God told me in order to move forward, I have to find peace. I had to forgive David and erase any hate or anger I have toward him or anyone in my heart at that time. Whoever, that day, pulled that trigger did not take Dre, God did, because it was his time. I pray every night for my kids and for David’s kids, for they are the ones who took the biggest loss,” Heard said addressing the court.

Heard said Harrison was a loving family man. She said he loved his kids and was very involved with them.

“He was all about family, all about family. Everything was about his family… We got through everything, and we got through everything together,” she said.

She said she will always miss him and will keep him close with the good memories they shared.

She hopes this type of gun violence will come to an end so other families won’t have to go through this.