As industry grows, aircraft mechanics are in high demand

Global company AAR is looking to recruit local students

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A global company is looking to recruit local students studying aircraft maintenance.

Greg Dillinger, with AAR, stopped by the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics Wednesday afternoon. The goal of his visit was to inspire PIA students to consider working with the company.

AAR provides heavy maintenance inspections, modifications and upgrades to many commercial aircraft, including Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer.

It has five repair stations in the United States and currently employs about 4,000 certified aircraft mechanics.

Since the industry is growing, AAR knows it’ll need more.

“We will need between 600,000 and 700,000 airframe and power plant certified aircraft technicians to help us make sure that we are doing aircraft maintenance to the highest degree of airworthiness or safety of flight,” Dillinger said.

AAR said air travel continues to grow worldwide and all of those planes require ongoing maintenance and repairs — there just aren’t enough mechanics to meet the demand.

As of mid-November 2018, enrollment at aircraft maintenance technician training schools was nearly half their capacity, according to AAR.

Dillinger said due to the industry’s growing demand, the sky is the limit when it comes to economic opportunities for certified aircraft mechanics.