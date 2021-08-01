As high school sports return, health professionals weigh in on COVID protocols

(WKBN) – High school fall sports will be kicking off their season this month and many of the COVID-19 protocols are still recommendations.

Health professionals are still urging teams to follow protocols to help prevent spreading any diseases.

“We want to make sure that we’re not sharing water bottles. We want to make sure we’re conducting practices in a way that is as safe and as healthy as possible. We want to make sure we maintain distance whenever it’s possible,” said Columbiana County health commissioner Wes Vins.

Currently, there are no mandates for vaccinations to participate in high school sports. Athletes will still be required to wear a mask on the school bus to games.