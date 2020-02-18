As flu numbers continue to rise, experts say it’s still not too late for flu shot

Mercy Health's chief clinical officer says the flu season could get worse before it gets better

(WKBN) – One in 12 Americans is likely to get sick from the flu this season, according to the state’s medical director.

More than 5,000 Ohioans have gone to the hospital with the flu this season, which started in September. It’s more than double the hospitalizations at the same time last year.

There were 994 hospitalizations in the first week of February, a new high for this flu season.

The flu remains to be unpredictable. Doctors say its peak is normally mid- to late-February.

“A peak this time of year and so we’re going to see that. It may get worse before it gets better. So just encourage people to stay home, wash their hands, cover their cough. Flu vaccine is still effective to get even this late in the season,” said Dr. James Kravec, Mercy Health’s chief clinical officer.

Northeast Ohio had the highest number of hospitalizations in the state in the most recent set of data.

New numbers will be released on Friday.