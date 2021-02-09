As cold weather approaches car batteries should be tested expert explains

(WKBN) – Ever walked out to a dead car battery in the morning? It’s not fun or convenient, and sometimes the boss just doesn’t understand.

Instead of waiting for a jump start, AAA recommends getting car batteries tested at least once a year when they’re older than three years old.

13:55 “When you’re driving along and you start to notice lights flickering on the inside of the car, on the dashboard, even the headlights sometimes flicker, when you go to turn the engine over and it gives you the chugging, ‘Please, don’t get me out of bed’ type feel, when you start to notice those signs, that’s when it’s time to start thinking about getting it tested,” said Jim Garrity, of AAA.

Garrity explained that during the summer, the hot sun breaks down the internal components of the battery, and then when the cold winter hits the battery, it hits its breaking point and fails.

11:40 “That’s just the nature of batteries,” Garrity said. “Even with your cell phone battery, you’ll notice how the temperatures can really affect the drainage.”

Garrity also said car batteries are stressed in the summer from more driving and higher frequency of road trips.

12:10 “When we have those first couple cold snaps of the year, that’s when it becomes call number-one,” he said.

Individuals can get their batteries tested by AAA or from a local shop. While checking everything over, Garrity recommends checking fluid levels.

Make sure antifreeze levels are where they need to be and that the windshield wiper fluid is made for the cold.