Artists of the Rust Belt kicks off summer market in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Artists of the Rust Belt kicked off their annual summer market in Youngstown on Saturday.

The event offers guests a variety of locally-made goods, including honey, wall art and jewelry.

Local business owners see the event as a showcase for how Youngstown is transforming.

“It’s just turning into a real nice, bright spot in Youngstown. Really nice. We’re very, very proud and thankful to be part of it,” said Mike Hughes from Rust Belt Print Shop.

The summer market also benefits local nonprofit organization Buster’s Brigade.

The market will also be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the B&O Station and banquet hall.