AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local artist is planning to create a collage painting for a standout athlete from the Valley.

Austintown artist Ron Moore Jr. is creating the painting for 13-year-old Canfield native and boxing sensation Zion Hensley, who continues to break barriers in her career.

Moore says Hensley is an inspiration to him. He has Parkinson’s disease but creates art despite the challenges.

The collage Moore creates will help raise money for Hensley’s future boxing tournament expense.

“Her dedication and her willingness to not give up inspired me,” Moore says. “If this kid can win all these championships — it inspired me to not give up and fight even harder.

Moore says investing in our young people is important.