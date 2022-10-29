NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Petrified Pumpkin Patch display in Newton Falls has taken a creative twist from a standard pumpkin. These pumpkins are all made from paper and glue.

Anna Garrett is a papier-mache artist and has been making these pumpkins for three years. Saturday, the papier-mache pumpkins were on display at her home.

Each pumpkin takes her around 40 hours to create. She crafts each pumpkin with specific features and a personality to match. They even have names.

Garrett says creating her papier-mache world is a dream come true.

“I was a single mom to a two year old and I needed something for me. You have a life full of responsibility and chores and there’s nothing to do for you. I found something to do for me,” said Garrett.

Garrett said she wants to show the world that you can do anything you put your mind to.