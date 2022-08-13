LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach.

This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.

Anything from jewelry to wall decor and even drinking glasses were on display. Sue Lemon helps run the art show.

She said it’s great to see a huge turnout from the local art community.

“It’s so much work for the girls that do it, and I can’t thank all the girls in the ladies club enough. They all kick in and they all help. It’s amazing what our girls can do when we want to,” said art show creator Sue Lemon.

Arts and Crafts at the Beach is a big fundraiser for the Lake Milton Women’s League. Money raised this year is going towards a new gazebo for the town. Work on that should begin in the coming weeks.