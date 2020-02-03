Art collection recognizing Boy Scouts to be displayed in Howland

The Medici Museum of Art will have 450 paintings related to scouting

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Howland art gallery is preparing to show off a large collection of “Americana” next month.

The Medici Museum of Art has 450 paintings related to scouting. This includes 65 works of art by Norman Rockwell.

They are part of a fine arts collection which the Scouts have allowed to come to Trumbull County.

Rockwell made numerous Scout-related paintings for their use in magazines and calendars. This will be the first time all of them have been displayed together.

“It’s iconic. I mean, it’s Americana of back into the 50’s and 60’s. This is as Americana as scouting is,” said scouting executive Pat Scherer.

“Scouting has never allowed this to happen, so getting it up here is very special and we were very fortunate we were chosen,” said Ned Gold, who has also been involved with scouting.

The artwork is expected to go on display in March.

The Medici is currently featuring art of modern expressionism. The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday.