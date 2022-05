WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators suspect someone intentionally set a fire at a vacant house in Warren Wednesday.

Firefighters were called about 11:50 p.m. to a house in the 1400 block of Ward St. NW.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through a broken front window.

Two small separate fires were discovered on the porch, and the fire seemed to be concentrated in the front living room where the window was broken, according to a police report

A fire investigator is looking into the cause.