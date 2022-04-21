GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators believe that a fire that left a family of nine homeless was set intentionally.

The house on Churchill Road was destroyed last week.

Two adults and seven children lived there but weren’t home at the time that the fire started. Some dogs that lived in the home also weren’t there at the time, though pet fish died in the fire.

The family didn’t have renter’s insurance and lost pretty much everything in the fire.

Fire Chief Jim Petruzzi asks that anyone who has credible information on how the fire started to contact the fire department at 330-545-0436. Up to a $5,000 reward will be available for information that leads to a conviction.