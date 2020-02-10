Arson ruled in fire at Brothers of Power club in Youngstown

Arson investigators have determined that a fire at Youngstown club last week was intentionally set.

A fire broke out last Thursday at the Brothers of Power Classic Car Club at Logan and Tacoma avenues

A man living in an apartment above the club was awakened by smoke and got out safely.

Investigators say someone poured an accelerant in a gutter on the back side of the building.

The damage was not extensive, investigators said.

On Sunday, three people were shot and killed at the club. The crime scene extended inside and outside the building.

Police have not linked the shootings with the fire, according to investigators.