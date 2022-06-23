FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The arrest of 35-year-old Benjamin Blakeley, of West Farmington, began with an ATV ride early Wednesday morning.

Police say Blakeley, wearing a headlamp, drove past an officer on patrol on Route 88 at about 1:36 a.m. in Farmington Village.

When officers tried to pull Blakeley over, they say he took off, drove through the parking lot of the Melody Inn and into the woods.

Police chased him, but all they found was a running ATV, a headlamp on the ground and no sign of Blakeley.

The next day, officers on patrol tried to pull over a car on Route 534 in Farmington Township for a signal violation, but the driver took off and led police on a chase.

Officers from Geauga and Ashtabula counties were called in to help.

Police say the driver was hitting speeds of over 85 miles per hour and was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Girdle Road. As the driver tried to negotiate a curve, she crashed into a fence and ended up in an open field.

As the people inside the car were getting out, police say they saw the passenger throw something on the ground.

The driver, later identified as Amanda Griffith, 31, of Orwell, was found to have outstanding warrants from Crawford County, Pennsylvania for drug possession. Her passenger turned out to be Benjamin Blakely, the suspected ATV rider from the day before who eluded police. He also had outstanding warrants out of Trumbull County and a probation violation, police said.

On the ground near the car, police say they found suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia and a scale.

Police were able to connect Blakeley to the ATV from the night before by the expired registration and when they told him they could identify him by DNA left on the headlamp they found, they say he admitted to being the driver. He said he ran from them because of his outstanding warrants.

Griffith was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply/flee and the outstanding warrant. Blakeley was booked on charges of tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and his warrants. He is also facing an additional charge of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer from the ATV incident.