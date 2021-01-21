Arrests made in two Youngstown drug raids

The raids were executed on the same day, two hours apart

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police serving search warrants Wednesday investigating drug activity at two South Side homes found guns, cash and drugs while arresting six people.

Officers raided a house about 4 p.m. at 498 Idora Ave. where they say they found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, a 9mm handgun, a 40-caliber handgun, a magazine of 9mm ammunition, a Perfecta handgun, which is made in Germany, a scale and $4,510 cash.

Anthony Bonner, 39 was arrested and is facing a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bonner lists the Idora Avenue home as his home address.

Also arrested was Robert Jeter, also 39, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and Alyssa Shaffer, 23, who was taken into custody on a parole violation.

Reports said those two also listed the home as their address.

Police said the raid followed an 8-month-long investigation.

About two hours later at 6 p.m., officers searched a house at 411 Glenwood Ave. Police say they found a bag of crack cocaine in the toilet and five wet bags of crack cocaine, a wet bag of methamphetamine and a bag of marijuana under a bathroom window.

Police also found $1,433 in cash on 35-year-old Paul Henderson

Henderson was arrested for possession of cocaine and obstructing official business. Reports said his hands were wet and he was found by police coming out of the bathroom.

Nakeisha Henderson, 35, was issued a citation for obstructing official business. Reports said she tried to stop officers from coming inside by blocking the door.

Carlos Flores, 18, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia for a scale found in the home.

All three listed the Glenwood Avenue home as their address.