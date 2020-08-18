Arrests made at protest in front of Mercer County tactical manufacturer

When troopers and police arrived, they encountered about 35 people outside of Combined Systems on Kinsman Road

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that five arrests were made Monday morning at a protest in front of a tactical tools manufacturer in Mercer County.

The protesters were there because they say Combined Systems makes the tear gas that many in law enforcement use.

The group’s arms were linked together with “devices” and then attached to 55-gallon barrels at each end.

Some protesters were unloading items that were believed to be used to block the gate to the plant, according to a police report.

The front gate was also padlocked by the protesters, police said, which prevented employees and others inside the plant from leaving.

Officers ordered the protesters to disperse numerous times. While some left, five people who police say refused were arrested:

Cassidy Amanda Regan, 32, Redding, CT

Torren Melone Smith, 32, Philadelphia, PA

Aniqa Fairooz Raihan, 24, Philadelphia, PA

Pauline Acker Blount, 29, Philadelphia, PA

William Charles Denison, 41, Lake Milton, OH

The five arrestees are facing charges of riot, false imprisonment, failure of disorderly person to disperse upon official order, obstruction and criminal trespass.