Arrestees in Milton Twp. traffic stop that left officer hospitalized to appear before grand jury

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The three people from the Canton area arrested last week after a traffic stop landed a police officer in the hospital will now have their cases heard by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

Jayme Valentine, Annie Smoot and Jacqueline Celesnick were all in the same car when it was stopped in Milton Township last Wednesday for speeding.

After searching through the suspects’ belongings, one officer collapsed when she touched what police say may have been methamphetamine mixed with carfentanil.

The officer had to be treated for drug exposure at a local hospital.

All three suspects are facing stolen property and weapons charges.